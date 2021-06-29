Celtic eye Man City swoop, Rangers striker latest, Zenit want Hoops ace

Scottish football rumour mill

The ongoing Euro 2020 and Copa America tournaments have heightened interest in some players while there could be plenty of comings and goings at Celtic as new manager Ange Postecoglou gets his feet under the table.

The latest transfer news and headlines from around the SPFL:

Hoops set for City swoop

Celtic are keen on a move for Manchester City defender Ko Itakura. The versatile Japan internationalist spent last season on loan at Groningen in the Netherlands and with one year remaining on his deal at the Etihad, Celtic could make a move for the 24-year-old. (Daily Record)

Porto step up interest in Morelos

Porto have stepped up their interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos but any move for the 25-year-old may depend on Rangers qualifying for the Champions League. (The Scotsman)

Zenit want Ajer

Zenit St Petersburg have reportedly entered the race for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. The Norwegian internationalist appears to have his heart set on a Parkhead exit and the Hoops are understood to have already knocked back £10m offers from Norwich and Bayer Leverkusen – but Ajer is among Zenit’s targets and the Russians could make a move. (Eurostavka)

Celtic name Ajer price

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Celtic will accept bids for Ajer in the region of £13m. (Kicker)

Hibs, Aberdeen make ECL fans bid

Hibs and Aberdeen are both hopeful of having some fans in attendance for their maiden Europa Conference League appearances, with the Easter Road side hoping for 5,000 fans and the Dons keen on having 2,000 supporters present. Both clubs have applied to their local authorities for the green light but any go-ahead is likely to depend on the number of coronavirus cases in the two areas dropping. (Daily Record)

Besiktas close in on Celtic target

Besiktas are nearing a deal for Sporting CP defender Valentin Rosier, who spent last season on loan at the club. Celtic are reportedly keen on the full-back as well and are understood to have made an official offer, with reports suggesting the Portuguese side will accept bids of around £6 million for the former Dijon left-back. (Various)

Millers make Rooney bid

Rotherham have made an offer of £200,000 for St Johnstone's cup hero Shaun Rooney. The right-back is in the last year of his contract at McDiarmid Park and has not agreed an extension, but Saints are unlikely to accept the opening bid from the League One side. (Daily Record)

Shved keen on Mechelen return

Celtic’s forgotten man Marian Shved is said to be keen on a loan return to KV Mechelen but must wait until Ange Postecoglou makes a decision on the Ukrainian winger. Shved scored five and registered four assists for the Belgians last season and manager Wouter Vrancken is keen to bring the 23-year-old back to Antwerp. (HLN)

Rangers duo set for loan moves

Rangers pair Glenn Middleton and Josh McPake are expected to head out on loan this term with Middleton returning to St Johnstone and McPake in line for a move to Morecambe. (The Sun)

Hearts sign Brighton defender

Hearts have completed the loan signing of Brighton left-back Alex Cochrane. (Evening News)

