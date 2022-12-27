Celtic eye major sell-on fee as Real Madrid 'make enquiry' for €50m-rated former Hoops star

Former Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong is a reported transfer target for Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old Dutchman, who left Parkhead in an £9.5million move to Bayer Leverkusen nearly two years ago, has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga side this season, notching five goals and two assists in 21 games thus far.

He was part of the Netherlands squad that reached the World Cup quarter-finals but failed to make an appearance in Qatar after picking up an injury in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for the right-back, who is valued by Leverkusen at around €40-50million.

Former Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong in action for Bayer Leverkusen. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to Spanish media outlet Fichajes, reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid have made the first move by submitting an enquiry for Frimpong ahead of the January transfer window.