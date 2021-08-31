Scottish Premiership rumour mill

There could yet be incomings and outgoings at Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, and Rangers while there is a strong likelihood of movement in both directions elsewhere.

Celtic are still seeking to add to their squad with Giorgos Giakoumakis set to make the move from VVV-Venlo while Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard look likely to exit – but could a former Rangers player be making the move across Glasgow too?

Borna Barisic’s future is uncertain after the Rangers defender appeared to be saying his goodbyes at the end of Sunday’s 1-0 win against Celtic.

Hibs will be more concerned with adding to their squad than losing any key players while Robbie Neilson still wants to strengthen his Hearts squad.

Ashby linked with Celtic

Celtic could look to bring in West Ham's Scotland Under-21 right-back Harrison Ashby. The 19-year-old reportedly has the option to join the Hoops in order to get more gametime. He has made two senior appearances for the Hammers and is described as a pacy, attacking full-back with good positional sense and a strong tackle. (Various)

Gers braced for interest – but keep hold of key man

Rangers are braced for potential interest in the likes of Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos - but despite Borna Barisic appearing to say his goodbyes after Sunday’s victory over Celtic, it has been reported that the Croatian internationalist is not bound for Roma. Nathan Patterson will remain in Glasgow after Everton had two bids knocked back and moved onto other targets. (Various)

Dickson to make Hoops switch?

Released Rangers youngster Ciaran Dickson could be set to move to Celtic – after pictures emerged of the midfielder at Parkhead holding up a Celtic shirt. The 19-year-old’s Ibrox exit was described as a “shock” – but he could follow Liam Burt in crossing the city from one rival to another. (Glasgow Live)

Israel interest in Griffiths

A club in Israel is reportedly interested in out-of-favour Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths but Dundee boss James McPake has urged the Dens Park hierarchy to go all out in a bid to bring the former Dark Blues favourite back to Tayside. Griffiths reportedly has reservations about moving overseas and has been linked heavily with a move to Dens in recent days. (The Sun)

Palace close in on Edouard

Odsonne Edouard could join Crystal Palace today for a final fee of £16.3 million, according to Italian transfer czar Fabrizio Romano. The Celtic striker has been linked with a host of clubs including Rubin Kazan and Bordeaux but the Eagles appear frontrunners for his services. (Fabrizio Romano)

Hibs set to bring in Wood

Hibs are set to announce the loan signing of highly-rated Middlesbrough and England Under-20 defender Nathan Wood. The 19-year-old watched Saturday’s 2-0 win over Livingston as he underwent a medical and is set to bolster Jack Ross’ defensive options. (Evening News)

Cherries hopeful of beating Burnley to Christie

Bournemouth remain hopeful of securing Ryan Christie on a permanent deal despite late interest in the Scotland internationalist from English Premier League side Burnley. Christie is understood to have been sold on a move to the Vitality Stadium and is set to leave now rather than in January for free. (FootballInsider247)

Jota and Giakoumakis set for Hoops switch

Celtic are set to bring in Giorgos Giakoumakis from VVV-Venlo and Benfica wideman Jota to replace Edouard and Christie respectively. Giakoumakis has been linked for some time after top-scoring in the Dutch Eredivisie last season while highly-rated winger Jota has featured for the Lisbon side and Real Valladolid on loan and is set to make the move to Glasgow on a season-long loan deal in order to further his development. (Various)

Hearts plan loan deals for three

Hearts are keen to supplement their squad on transfer deadline day but are also hoping to engineer three loan deals for youngsters Euan Henderson, Leo Watson, and Aidan Denholm. (Evening News)

Crawford makes Scotland return?

St Johnstone have struck a deal for former Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford. The 30-year-old is out of the picture at the Trotters and has joined the McDiarmid Park outfit until January. (Manchester Evening News)

Nisbet out of Denmark game

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is understood to have been ruled out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Denmark but the 24-year-old should be available for the matches against Moldova and Austria. (The Scotsman)

Ness joins Loons after ‘Well stint

Former Rangers midfielder Jamie Ness has joined Forfar Athletic after failing to win a deal during a training stint with Motherwell. Ness is a free agent having left Dundee in October last year and Loons management duo Gary Irvine and Scott Robertson know the 30-year-old from his time at Dens. (The Courier)

Celtic kid joins Crewe

Celtic youngster Scott Robertson has joined Crewe Alexandra on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 20-year-old could make his debut for the Railwaymen this evening when they face Shrewsbury, and has already experienced League One football with Gillingham and Doncaster. (Celtic FC)

Imps renew Robson interest