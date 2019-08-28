Celtic eye Ghana ace, injury blow for Rangers, interest in Hibs man, Celtic ace turns down MLS move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Barker injury blow
Rangers face an anxious wait to learn the extent of the injury that forced Brandon Barker to limp off during Tuesday's 2-0 Glasgow Cup defeat to Partick. (Daily Record)
2. Sinclair turns down MLS move
Celtic winger Scott Sinclair turned down a move to MLS for family reasons, according to reports. (Various)
3. Mensah weighing up Celtic offer
Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah is mulling over an offer from Celtic, according to reports in Ghana - but Zulte Waregem and Barcelona are said to be keen. (Ghana Soccernet)
4. Gordon 'too old' for Scotland
Craig Gordon was left out of Steve Clarke's latest Scotland squad because he's "getting a little bit older", according to the national team boss. (The Sun)
