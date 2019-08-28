Celtic eye Ghana ace, injury blow for Rangers, interest in Hibs man, Celtic ace turns down MLS move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

Rangers face an anxious wait to learn the extent of the injury that forced Brandon Barker to limp off during Tuesday's 2-0 Glasgow Cup defeat to Partick. (Daily Record)

1. Barker injury blow

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair turned down a move to MLS for family reasons, according to reports. (Various)

2. Sinclair turns down MLS move

Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah is mulling over an offer from Celtic, according to reports in Ghana - but Zulte Waregem and Barcelona are said to be keen. (Ghana Soccernet)

3. Mensah weighing up Celtic offer

Craig Gordon was left out of Steve Clarke's latest Scotland squad because he's "getting a little bit older", according to the national team boss. (The Sun)

4. Gordon 'too old' for Scotland

