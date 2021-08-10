Celtic eye Edouard replacement as Rangers circle, Roma keen on Scotland-based striker, Hearts and Hibs latest

Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

There have already been a raft of signings but Celtic and Rangers are still chasing additions and Robbie Neilson and Jack Ross have both indicated a desire to add to their squads.

Teams are also braced for outgoings with the future of Odsonne Edouard still up in the air and interest in the likes of Josh Doig at Hibs.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic ‘leading race for Edouard replacement’

Celtic are reportedly the front-runners to secure the services of OH Leuven striker Thomas Henry – but Rangers are also interested while Bordeaux, Gent, and Venezia are all tracking the player. (The Sun)

Edouard future unclear

Meanwhile, the future of Edouard is unclear after the French striker suffered an injury during the warmdown after the 6-0 win against Dundee. He has been linked with a string of clubs but could miss this week’s European clash with Jablonec. (Various)

Roma join Edouard chase

Italians Roma have also joined the race for Edouard, although Brighton appear to be the current favourites.Crystal Palace and Newcastle are also understood to be keen but Southampton’s interest is believed to have drifted. (The Sun)

Gers make offer for Fenerbahce forward

Rangers are believed to have made a “formal bid” for Fenerbahce forward Bright Osayi-Samuel. Reports in Turkey indicate the Ibrox side have launched a move for the ex-QPR attacker. (Talha Arslan)

Dons throw out Hedges bid

Aberdeen have rejected a £500,000 bid for winger Ryan Hedges from an unnamed English Championship side and have responded by offering the Welshman a new deal on improved terms. (Daily Record)

Buddies and Staggies want Dons man

Ross County and St Mirren are both keen on taking Pittodrie winger Matty Kennedy on loan. (Daily Record)

Shanks cleared for Belgian talks

Dundee United have granted striker Lawrence Shankland permission to fly to Belgium for talks with Beerschot as part of a deal that could net the Tannadice club more than £1m with add-ons. (Daily Record)

Nisbet expected to face Croatians

Jack Ross is confident of having Kevin Nisbet available for Thursday night’s European game against NK Rijeka. The striker sustained a knock in the first leg that kept him sidelined at the weekend but he is expected to return. (Evening News)

Halliday eager for full Tynecastle

Andy Halliday has expressed his desire to play in front of a packed Tynecastle, adding: “I love the way it’s set up, I love how compact it is. I’ve been at the club maybe about 10 or 11 months and never played in front of more than 2,000 which was the Cove Rangers game, so the fact we had a capacity and 6,000 sounded like 30,000.” (Evening News)

Murphy eyeing impact after injury hell

Hibs winger Jamie Murphy is hopeful of playing a bigger part in the team this year after believing he has finally overcome the injury issues that restricted his gametime last season. The former Rangers wideman has been working closely with the fitness staff at Easter Road to keep himself in tip-top shape. (Evening News)

Growing interest in United defender

Sunderland and Lincoln City are both keeping tabs on Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson. The 24-year-old scored the winner against Rangers last weekend and the Tannadice academy graduate could command a six-figure fee if he is to move down south before the transfer window closes. (Daily Record)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.