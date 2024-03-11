Celtic extras: Kuhn stronger after medical issues, Maeda's verdict on his hair, translator for Martindale

The graft of Kuhn

Nicolas Kuhn has made a relatively negligible contribution following his arrival at Celtic in January but this might have been the moment the winger – and Brendan Rodgers – had been waiting for. With Liel Abada away, Luis Palma injured and Yang Hyun-Jun suspended, the German was handed an opportunity on the right of the Celtic attack and looked lively during his 76 minutes on the pitch. It was his searching cross that created the first goal of Daizen Maeda’s hat-trick and there was a buzz of anticipation any time the former Rapid Vienna forward came into possession. Rodgers was a happy man too. “Nicolas is finding his strength now, having come in during his break at Rapid and having a few medical issues. That was much more what we want in terms of his speed and directness.”

Hair-raiser

Daizen Maeda of Celtic poses for a photo after being awarded player of the match against Livingston.

It took a close-up replay to be sure of who had scored Celtic’s first goal. Was that Daizen Maeda with hair? Indeed it was, the Japanese forward having followed in the footsteps of erstwhile Hoops hero Scott Brown by ditching the shaved-into-the-wood shorn look for a slightly fuzzy covering on top. It evidently seemed to provide him with Samson-esque powers given Maeda went on to claim a hat-trick. So would he be keeping this new look? A nod. “Definitely.” It was the first competitive hat-trick of Maeda’s career although, like a typical forward, he couldn’t help fixating on the ones that got away. “I could have scored a fourth and fifth goal as well.”

Parliamo Glasgow

