Celtic were dealt a Champions League blow with the news that Liel Abada will be out for three to four months with a thigh problem.

The 21-year-old winger picked up the injury on duty with Israel and is set to miss the Hoops’ six group games, which start with a trip to Rotterdam next week to play Feyenoord.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “He has gone to London today for a scan but we think it is going to be around three to four months. It looks like he has done his thigh muscle. He picked it up at the end of training in a shooting exercise. It is a real shame for him because he has done well over pre-season and he has started in a lot of games since I have been here, so we are really disappointed but it is a squad game for us and we have other players to come in.

“He signed a new deal and he seemed happy and I was looking forward to continuing his development because he has lots of areas that he can improve on. It is a shame but he will work hard and get back and we will use him for the second part of the season.”

Rodgers did have some good news on the injury front ahead of the visit of Dundee in the cinch Premiership, saying: “Reo Hatate will be back, which is great news for us, he has trained.” The Japan midfielder has been out for a month with a calf injury while Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring), Stephen Welsh, Yuki Kobayashi (both ankle), Mikey Johnston (back), Marco Tilio and Oh Hyeon-gyu (calf) are working their way back to fitness.