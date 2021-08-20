Celtic Europa League star included in Scotland Under 21 squad with notable Rangers omission

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has been called up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for the European Championship qualifier against Turkey on September 7 (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, who starred in the 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League play-off first leg, is included along with Parkhead teammate Adam Montgomery as the Scots kick-start their qualification bid for the 2023 tournament co-hosted by Romania and Georgia.

Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson is not included, however, following his promotion to the senior squad for Euro 2020, which saw the 19-year-old make his full international debut in a warm-up fixture against Luxembourg before earning his second cap as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Croatia at Hampden.

The Ibrox club will be represented by four youngsters, with midfielder Stephen Kelly, who made an 89th minute sub appearance in the 1-0 Europa League play-off first leg win over Alashkert on Thursday night, called up alongside loaned out trio Glenn Middleton, Josh McPake and Ben Williamson.

Middleton is another who has tasted European football having played a key role in St Johnstone’s impressive 1-1 draw with LASK in Austria in Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

Scotland Under 21’s opening Group I match will take place at the Bursa Buyuksehir Stadium, home of Bursaspor, on September 7 and could see Hibs left back Josh Doig make his international debut at the age group, after being forced to withdraw from his maiden squad in May due to injury.

The full squad list is as follows:

Goalkeepers – Brian Kinnear (West Ham United), Ross Sinclair (St Johnstone), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City); Defenders – Harrison Ashby (West Ham United), Tom Clayton (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Hibernian), Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle) Adam Montgomery (Celtic), Stephen Welsh (Celtic); Midfielders – Scott Banks (Crystal Palace), Jack Burroughs (Ross County, on loan from Coventry City), Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City, on loan from Man City), Scott High (Huddersfield Town), Stephen Kelly (Rangers), Josh McPake (Morecambe, on loan from Rangers), Ben Williamson (Livingston, on loan from Rangers), Daniel Mackay (Hibernian); Forwards – Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon, on loan from Watford), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone, on loan from Rangers), Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle), Jack Stretton (Derby County), Ewan Urain (Athletic Club Bilbao).