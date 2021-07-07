Celtic 'enter contract talks with signing target' who has English Premier League experience

Kyle Edwards celebrates scoring against Charlton Athletic in an FA Cup match in January, 2020. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old is available after it was announced he would be leaving West Bromich Albion upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

The Parkhead club were previously linked with the attacker in the January transfer window under former boss Neil Lennon but decided against making a move.

Now, freelance journalist Pete O’Rourke is reporting talks have started between both parties about the player joining Ange Postecoglu’s side for the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season.

The England youth international has spent his entire football life with the Baggies, joining as a six-year-old and rising through the ranks before making his first-team debut in an EFL Cup match against Luton Town early in 2018. Prior to that he spent a season on loan at Exeter City.

He played regularly during West Brom’s 2019/20 promotion-winning campaign but managed to feature just five times in the Premier League last term.

