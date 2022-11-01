Celtic duo 'in line for new contracts' as club focuses on tying down biggest assets

Both players have been in excellent form this season for the defending cinch Premiership champions, contributing with goals and assists. They are both contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2026 but Sky Sports are claiming that new five-year deals are on the table, which would extend their existing agreements by a year.

Both Abada, 21, and Giakoumakis, 27, arrived at Celtic in the summer of 2021 and have enhanced their value significantly since joining the club. Their form has alerted other clubs to their abilities, with both players linked with moves away over the summer window. Celtic will hope that improved contracts will stave off any desire to leave as clubs from England and abroad prepare to move for their own transfer targets in January.