Celtic duo get Japan call-up for World Cup double header ahead of Rangers clash

Celtic duo Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate have earned a call-up for Japan's upcoming international double header.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 7:50 am

The pair have been selected in Hajime Moriyasu’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Australia and Vietnam.

Up first is a trip to Australia on March 24 before a home tie with Vietnam five days later.

The match with the Socceroos will likely determine whether Japan earn direct qualification for the World Cup or will have to face further games.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate have been called up by Japan. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Japan currently sit second in the AFC Group B qualification, three points ahead of Australia with two games to play.

The Vietnam clash is six days before Celtic travel to Ibrox for the third Old Firm clash of the season.

A win over Australia in the first match could see Moriyasu make a number of changes for the Vietnam clash.

Hatate could be handed his first cap over the two games, while Maeda has four to his name currently.

