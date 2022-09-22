Celtic domination, Rangers issue and Ryan Porteous - The Premiership's most creative players revealed

Celtic, unsurprisingly, dominate the list with Matt O’Riley topping the table ahead of team-mates Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor and Jota.

The Analyst which provides ‘data-driven storytelling for sport’ from OptaStats crunched the numbers using total open play chances and secondary chances created. The latter is termed as the final pass to a player who creates the chance for the shot/goal.

O’Riley has been in resplendent form for Celtic, playing to the right of Ange Postecoglou’s midfield three with Reo Hatate on the left and McGregor acting as the lynchpin in a slightly deeper role.

In total the Danish Under-21 star has created 27 chances and leads the way for purely open play chances.

Taylor, second on the list with 24, demonstrates how important he is to Celtic’s build-up play. No player in the list has created more secondary chances. After all, 41 per cent of Celtic's attacks come down their left side, compared to 33 per cent on the right and 26 per cent through the middle.

There are only two Rangers players on the list with James Tavernier and Borna Barisic creating the same number of chances (20) as Jota. But it means no place for a Rangers forward or midfielder, including Ryan Kent, pointing to a possible concern.

Barisic in particular has impressed. It appeared the Croatian could lose his place to new signing Ridvan Yilmaz. However, he has presented a stark reminder of his quality from wide areas with a number of excellent crosses. He leads the Premiership for crosses with Jota second and Tavernier third.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Jota are amongst the most creative in Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion in seventh is Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous with 19, the same as team-mate Martin Boyle and Celtic’s David Turnbull.

The defender has been in the headlines of late but not for his footballing qualities. However, the 23-year-old is a wonderful passer of the ball, able to break the lines from deep or drive forward and combine. Scratch below the surface and his inclusion really shouldn’t be a surprise.