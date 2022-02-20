Celtic 3-2 Dundee: Doing it the hard way, but Giorgos Giakoumakis eases pain of European defeat

The big Greek will never appear the most graceful of centre forwards. He will miss chances. But as he proved in extricating Celtic from the bother an impressively purposeful Dens Park side had them in, these factors are no impediments to the 27-year-old providing matchwinning moments.

A first triple to take his Celtic tally to seven goals, Ange Postecoglou’s men required every one of these to shake off the disappointment of Thursday’s 3-1 defeat by Bodo Glimt in Conference League. An 18th league win in a 21-game unbeaten run in the title race may have proved a slog that won’t greatly inspire confidence that the European tie can be turned around in Norway this week, but the application of the visitors must be factored in.

Dundee’s endeavours could only have warmed new manager Mark McGhee as he watched on from the stand. Especially, when they capitalised on Celtic set-piece frailties, initially to take the lead, and then to force their way back on terms just after the hour mark.

Celtic's Giorgios Giakoumakis celebrates during the Cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

With the zip and incisiveness redolent in Celtic’s play only a matter of weeks ago appearing to have now given way laboured, fatigued football, it appeared that Mark Sweeney’s glancing header from a Niall McGinn free-kick to make it 2-2 would claim a precious point for the league’s basement club and leave Celtic ruing a huge opportunity missed following Rangers draw earlier in the afternoon away to Dundee United.

Giakoumakis ability to come alive in the box, to sniff out chances, spared Celtic that fate with only four minutes of normal time remaining. A driven in cross from the right by Anthony Ralston was the genesis, allowing the forward to connect with a close-range header that seemed to go straight through keeper Ian Lawlor.

It wasn’t Lawlor’s only dubious moment of the encounter brought to life when Danny Mullen broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. A goal that ensued from a rooted Joe Hart and his statuesque defence gifting the striker at tap-in at the back post from a Paul McMullan corner.

After a brilliant hitch-kick strike from Giakoumakis had cancelled that goal out within eight minutes, within another four he punished Lawlor for pushing a Daizen Maeda cross straight into his path with a sharp finish. Felled in the box by an elbow from Vontae Daley-Campbell just before the interval, he potentially should have had a penalty then to bring up his hat-trick. But he wasn’t to be denied even as a series of balls flashed across the box consistently out of his reach.

Celtic's Jota has an acrobatic attempt at goal ruled out for offside during a Cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park, on February 20, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The roar that greeted his winning goal was imbued with relief but for Giakoumakis the aftermath was a scene of pure elation as ripped off his top and whipped it above his head like a lasso. Celtic survived a penalty appeal for the ball striking Jota’s outstretched arm in the final seconds, with Postecoglou’s men continuing to fall on the right side of the breaks and late drama.

