Celtic deliver fans with positive financial news as revenue 'higher than expectations'

The Scottish champions have benefited from a strong showing on field and the return of fans to Celtic Park following Covid-19 restrictions.

In turn the club, in a statement to the stock exchange, revealed revenue for the year 2021/22 will be “significantly higher than market expectations”.

Celtic also outlined the part player trading player in their financial results.

The club confirmed they will publish their results in September following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Celtic have made Cameron Carter-Vickers’ loan deal permanent, while adding former Dundee United No.1 Benjamin Siegrist. Jota is expected to sign permanently with Alexandro Bernabei’s move from Lanus getting closer and closer.

"Celtic has enjoyed a strong on pitch performance in the 2021/2022 football season and has returned to full capacity spectator attendance following the loosening of the Covid-19 restrictions,” the statement read.

"This means that revenue for the year ended 30 June 2022 will be significantly higher than market expectations, which were formed at a time when the outlook was understandably more cautious as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celtic have announced positive financial figures. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"Player registration valuations and player trading can and often do materially influence Celtic's financial performance in addition to revenue.