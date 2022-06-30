Celtic defender's future in the air as Bundesliga move falls through

The Frenchman travelled to Germany to undergo a medical and have talks over a loan move which would have given the German giants an option to make the deal permanent.

Due to Jullien’s injury issues across the past 18 months he was subject to an extensive physical evaluation. The 29-year-old has made just one first-team appearance since suffering an injury at the end of 2020, a substitute appearance in a Scottish Cup clash with Raith Rovers. He slipped down the pecking order and is currently fourth choice centre-back under Ange Postecoglou, behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Stephen Welsh.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it was the finer details of the deal which proved to be the downfall of the deal.

With his contract up next summer, Jullien, who was bought in 2019 for £7million, was required to sign an extension with Celtic which could allow the club to sell the player if his loan was successful.

Schalke, who won promotion back to the Bundesliga, were very keen on the player but terms couldn't be agreed.

Jullien will join back up with the Celtic squad as his next move is considered.

It was reported there was interest from clubs in his homeland, with Ligue 1 duo Lorient and Rennes mentioned.

Christopher Jullien's move to Schalke 04 fell through. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, Celtic have completed their third summer signing with the addition of Alexandro Bernabei from Lanus on a five-year deal.