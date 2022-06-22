Celtic defender 'to head to Glasgow' for £3.75m deal medical

The 21-year-old has told friends agreement is in place for the switch to take place in the coming days and Football insider reports the Lanus left-back will report to Glasgow for a medical to conclude the transfer. Verbal agreement has also been reached between the clubs for the attacking wing-back who has one cap for Argentina at under-23 level.

He will provide competition with Greg Taylor next term as interest and speculation continues to swirl around Josip Juranovic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He could become Ange Postecoglou's third recruit of the summer after successfully signing Cameron Carter-Vickers permanently from Tottenham and recruiting Benjamin Sigrist from Dundee United on a free transfer.

Siegrist has been tipped to push Joe Hart all the way for a start next season by one of his former coaches at Tannadice.

The goalkeeper left Dundee United at the end of his contract to join the Scottish champions and Steve Frail, who has worked at both clubs says the competition will be healthy for Celtic.

"Hart is an excellent keeper with a tremendous pedigree and someone like Benji — a really good professional — could well push him to perform at an even greater level,” he told the Scottish Sun. “He won’t be satisfied with being a back-up goalie there, I’m sure that Siegrist will stake his claim to be first choice for Ange Postecoglou.”