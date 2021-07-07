Celtic dealt blow in pursuit of key target with enormous asking price, Rangers knock back transfer bid for star player, Celtic renew interest in January target - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Aaron Hickey moved from Hearts to Bologna last summer. Picture: SNS

Rangers reject Morelos offer

Rangers have rejected an offer from Porto for striker Alfredo Morelos. The Portuguese side made a bid, believed to be in the region of £10 million plus additional fees which could take it closer to £15 million, but this was knocked back by the Ibrox side who are happy to let the situation play out with several clubs across the continent interested. (Daily Record)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic renew interest in January target

Celtic are said to be considering a move for Kyle Edwards on a free contract after West Bromich Albion declined against giving the 23-year-old a new deal last month. The club were interested in the attacker in the January window. (Daily Record)

Celtic close in on Ajer replacement

Celtic are lining up a Swedish central defender to replace Norwegian centre-half Kristoffer Ajer, according to reports. The club is believed to be in talks with Rubin Kazan over Swedish international Carl Starfelt becoming Ange Postecoglou’s second summer signing. (The Scotsman)

Celtic given Hickey asking price

Celtic have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of former Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey after it was reported in Italy that his club Bologna have slapped an £8 milllion price tag on the player. (Daily Record)

Forrest’s Covid blow

James Forrest's hopes of making a flying start to the new era at Celtic have been hit by a coronavirus issue. Celtic confirmed that Forrest was not present at their pre-season camp as he had been identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case. (The Scotsman)

Hearts hoping for significant crowd

Hearts hope to welcome a significant number of fans back to Tynecastle Park for their opening Premiership match against Celtic at the end of this month. Hearts hope more than 2,000 supporters will be allowed to attend. (The Scotsman)

Hibs disappointed by attendance rejection

Hibs have expressed disappointment after their bid to increase capacity for the upcoming friendly against Arsenal was rejected by the Scottish Government. The EPL club are due to visit Easter Road and Hibs were hopeful of hosting around 6000 supporters. (Evening News)

Hamilton joins Morton

Former Hearts and Dundee No.1 Jack Hamilton has signed for cinch SPFL Championship side Greenock Morton ahead of this weekend’s competitive kick-off. (Evening News)

Message from the editor