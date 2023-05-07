Celtic wrapped up their 11th Premiership title in 12 years as they defeated Hearts 2-0 to chalk up their 31st league win of a dominant season in front of a packed Tynecastle.

The Gorgie side started the game on the front-foot and had the champions-elect rattled throughout the first half but, having gone down to ten men in controversial circumstances prior to the interval, they were unable to keep Ange Postecoglou’s team at bay and the Parkhead men guaranteed themselves title success with four games of the season remaining.

It was fitting that it was the club’s influential top goalscorer Kyogo Firahashi opened the scoring in the 67th minute, bundling in from close range to kick-start the celebrations. With 10 minutes remaining Hyeongyu Oh doubled the tally to make it 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sending off undoubtedly helped but it was a contentious one. Referee Nick Walsh had issued Alex Cochrane with a yellow card after he halted Daizen Maeda’s progress into the box but Willie Collum, who was on VAR duty, intervened and asked the match official to review his decision which led to the booking being upgraded and leaving the hosts at a disadvantage.

Kyogo Furuhashi opens the scoring for Celtic in the win over Hearts at Tynecastle.