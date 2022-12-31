Celtic could hand two debuts in Rangers clash but one new signing has 'zero chance'

Celtic look set to include new signings Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi in their squad for the first time against Rangers on Monday.

Canada right-back Johnston and Japanese defender Kobayahsi have been training with the Parkhead club over the past few weeks since joining from CF Montreal and Vissel Kobe respectively, but they are unable to feature in matches until after the transfer window opens on January 1.

It means both players could be handed their debuts at Ibrox on January 2, but latest new signing Tomoki Iwata will note feature as he has not yet arrived in Scotland after his initial loan move from Yokahama F.Marinos was confirmed on Friday.

“Tomoki is in Japan so there is zero chance he will play,” the Celtic manager said. “With Alistair and Kobayashi, they are available like everyone else.

New Celtic signings Yuki Kobayashi (left) and Alistair Johnston could be in line to make their debut against Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

