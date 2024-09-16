Celtic enjoyed a hectic deadline day last month, but with the transfer window now slammed shut until January, Brendan Rodgers’ will now know which members of his squad he has at his disposal as he aims to keep his side ahead of the pack in 24/25.

A 3-0 demolition of Rangers prior to the international break pushed the the Hoops five points ahead of their Old Firm rivals, and they continued their 100% start to the campaign at the weekend, making it five wins on the bounce with a 2-0 win over Hearts.

While Rodgers’ will feel his squad is as strong as ever, there’s no way Celtic will be slowing down their recruitment over the next few windows, as the Hoops look to assert their dominance on the Scottish top tier and make a a real go of it in the Champions League.

With several players in the final year of their Hoops contracts, there’ll be a number of players both young and old aiming to prove they can be part of the club’s future. But which players will see their Celtic careers reassessed this coming summer?

Here are all 11 players out of contract with Celtic in summer 2025.

1 . Mitchel Frame The 18-year-old defender starred for Scotland under-17s at the European Championships and has been sniffing around the first-team for a while. Could earn another contract, but his current deal expires in the summer. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Matthew Anderson The young defender was expected to depart the club on loan during the window, so could still make a move before the season ends as he looks to bag another contract. Was impressive during the team's pre-season tour of America. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . James Forrest The age-defying forward is a key part of Brendan Rodgers' team but his current deal only runs until the summer. Will he earn a new one? | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales