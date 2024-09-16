Celtic enjoyed a hectic deadline day last month, but with the transfer window now slammed shut until January, Brendan Rodgers’ will now know which members of his squad he has at his disposal as he aims to keep his side ahead of the pack in 24/25.
A 3-0 demolition of Rangers prior to the international break pushed the the Hoops five points ahead of their Old Firm rivals, and they continued their 100% start to the campaign at the weekend, making it five wins on the bounce with a 2-0 win over Hearts.
While Rodgers’ will feel his squad is as strong as ever, there’s no way Celtic will be slowing down their recruitment over the next few windows, as the Hoops look to assert their dominance on the Scottish top tier and make a a real go of it in the Champions League.
With several players in the final year of their Hoops contracts, there’ll be a number of players both young and old aiming to prove they can be part of the club’s future. But which players will see their Celtic careers reassessed this coming summer?
Here are all 11 players out of contract with Celtic in summer 2025.