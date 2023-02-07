Celtic have confirmed the exit of midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi – 13 months after the player joined the club on a deal until 2026.

The 26-year-old has departed on a year-long loan, joining J1 League side Avispa Fukuoka ahead of the new season which begins later this month. The Hakata-based side avoided relegation last season, finishing two points above the relegation play-offs.

There has been reported interest from Nagoya Grampus as well as former side Gamba Osaka who Celtic signed Ideguchi from. He had played more than 180 times for the club across two spells which bookmarked time in Europe with Leeds United, which included loan stints in Germany and Spain.

Since joining Celtic the player has struggled for fitness, limited to just six appearances, all last season after joining at the beginning of January. This campaign has seen him feature three times as an unused sub. He becomes the fifth player to depart the club in 2023 and could be followed by Giorgos Giakoumakis.