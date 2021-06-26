Celtic confirm exit of Jack Hendry as Scotland star joins Belgian side

Jack Hendry has left Celtic. Picture: SNS

The Parkhead club confirmed his exit on social media.

“We wish @Jack_Hendry2 all the best for his future career,” Celtic posted.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back spent the season on loan with the Belgian top flight side, playing 30 times and being voted by one football magazine as the best player in the country.

There was a clause in his deal which allowed Oostende to make the deal permanent.

Hendry posted a good bye message on his Instagram.

He said: "Good luck to the players and the fans @celticfc! Hopefully back there you belong next season.”

The 26-year-old, who joined Celtic from Dundee, has been at Euro 2020 with Scotland, playing in the opening game against Czech Republic.