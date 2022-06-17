Celtic confirm coaching shake-up in 'important restructure' involving Australian Harry Kewell

Harry Kewell will be part of the Celtic coaching team under Ange Postecoglou.

The 43-year-old former Australian will assist manager Ange Postecoglou in a coaching reshuffle that results in Stephen McManus moving to work with Celtic’s B team in next season’s Lowland League.

Kewell has been out of work since leaving Barnet last year. He has also had managerial spells at Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Crawley Town, with a glittering playing career at clubs including Liverpool, Leeds United and Galatasaray and 63 caps for his national team.

Celtic labelled the appointment and changes to their staffing arrangements “an important restructure” when announcing Kewell’s arrival, with Postecoglou saying: “I am really pleased that Harry has agreed to join. He knows the game inside out at the highest level and wants to play football the way myself and my team see it. I know he will make a really positive difference.

“I was keen to restructure our coaching set up, a critical part of this was having a close link between the first team and B Team coaching structures – and Stephen’s role will also be hugely important for us as we look to get that conveyer belt of talent going between the B Team, directly up to the first team.”