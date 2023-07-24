All Sections
Celtic complete Hyun-jun Yang transfer - length of deal, what player and Brendan Rodgers said

Celtic have announced the signing of 21-year-old South Korean winger Hyun-jun Yang.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST
Celtic have completed the signing of South Korean winger Hyun-jun Yang.

The attacking player has signed a five-year contract to become Celtic’s third summer signing. Yang has joined from Gangwon after winning the K League’s young player of the year award last season. He is expected to be joined by countryman Hyeok-kyu Kwon, a midfielder from Busan I-Park, who is also in Glasgow finalising a transfer.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: “We’re delighted to bring Yang to the club and I’m sure he’s going to be another great addition to the squad. He’s a player that we’ve looked at closely and who we think will further enhance our attacking options which, of course, already include his fellow countryman Oh. He’s an exciting player who was the Young Player of the Year in South Korea last season, which is an indication of his quality, and I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to having a big impact at the club. It’s also clear that he was very keen to make this move to Celtic so I know he’ll be delighted that everything has now been agreed and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Yang said: “I’m very pleased to come to Celtic and I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and to begin training with them. This is a move that I wanted to make and so it is great to be here in Scotland now as a Celtic player. I have spoken to Hyeongyu Oh who has already told me great things about the club and its supporters, so I can’t wait to meet them and play in front of them.”

