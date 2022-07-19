Celtic complete double signing as Ange Postecoglou hails arrival of Aaron Mooy and Moritz Jenz

Mooy, a 52-times capped Australian international who previously worked under Ange Postecoglou during his time in charge of the Socceroos, arrives on a free transfer after leaving Chinese side Shanghai Port and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to the Scottish football having made 30 appearances for St Mirren between 2010 and 2012, before moving back to his homeland, where his goalscoring form for Melbourne City earned him a move to Manchester City.

He would never play a game for the English champions, but impressed on loan at Huddersfield who would sign him for an initial £8million. He has also played for Brighton & Hove Albion before making the move to China.

Jenz, meanwhile, has arrived from French club Lorient. The German centre-back was on Celtic’s radar last summer when he was with Lausanne-Sport but he opted for a move to Ligue 1 instead, where he made 17 appearances last season.

The 23-year-old has joined the Hoops on a season-long loan deal which includes an option to buy.

The duo join Alexandro Bernabei and Benjamin Siegrist as new arrivals at Celtic this summer as Postecoglou bolsters his options ahead of the new Premiership campaign, which against Aberdeen a week on Sunday.

The Celtic manager said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring in both Aaron and Moritz to the club, and I’m sure they’ll be great additions to our squad.

Australia international Aaron Mooy signs for Celtic at Lennoxtown. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I obviously know Aaron from my time coaching the Australian national team, and he brings with him a wealth of experience at both club and international level.

“Moritz is a player we’ve been aware for a while now, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to sign him.

“They’ve already had the chance to meet the rest of the squad, and I’m sure they’ll settle in very quickly into what is a very welcoming group of players, and I know that our supporters will be looking forward to seeing them both in a Celtic jersey.”