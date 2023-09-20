All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Celtic coach emerges as managerial candidate for Championship club with 'approach made'

Celtic B coach Darren O’Dea has emerged as one of the preferred candidates for the managerial vacancy at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 20th Sep 2023, 19:11 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 19:11 BST
 Comment
Celtic B manager Darren O'Dea is on the shortlist for the Inverness managerial vacancy. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Celtic B manager Darren O'Dea is on the shortlist for the Inverness managerial vacancy. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Celtic B manager Darren O'Dea is on the shortlist for the Inverness managerial vacancy. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Championship side parted company with boss Billy Dodds on Sunday evening after a 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers left them bottom of the table with just one point from their opening five league fixtures.

According to reports, the Highlanders have made a formal approach to speak to O’Dea, who currently oversees the Celtic B team in the Lowland League after a playing career which started at Parkhead and included spells at Reading, Ipswich, Toronto, Dundee and Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 36-year-old former Ireland international is said to be on a list of contenders which includes former Rangers midfielder and Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson, current Hearts B team coach Liam Fox and ex-St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Sporting director John Robertson has been placed in caretaker charge, along with club legend Charlie Christie, but this is not a permanent move, the club has announced.

Related topics:Darren O'DeaCallum DavidsonJohn Robertson
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.