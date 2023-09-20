Celtic B coach Darren O’Dea has emerged as one of the preferred candidates for the managerial vacancy at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Celtic B manager Darren O'Dea is on the shortlist for the Inverness managerial vacancy. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Championship side parted company with boss Billy Dodds on Sunday evening after a 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers left them bottom of the table with just one point from their opening five league fixtures.

According to reports, the Highlanders have made a formal approach to speak to O’Dea, who currently oversees the Celtic B team in the Lowland League after a playing career which started at Parkhead and included spells at Reading, Ipswich, Toronto, Dundee and Blackpool.

The 36-year-old former Ireland international is said to be on a list of contenders which includes former Rangers midfielder and Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson, current Hearts B team coach Liam Fox and ex-St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.