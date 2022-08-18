Celtic: Club awaits winger bids after Scottish champions linked
Celtic may not face much resistance if they were to make their reported interest in Rubin Kazan winger Sead Haksabanovic official.
Ange Postecoglou has already dealt with the Russian club in the past, bringing Carl Starfelt to the cinch Premiership last summer and has been linked with the latest Swedish-born player at the club with reports the Scottish champions have watched the winger several times.
Haksabanovic is keen to leave a year after joining the club for £6m from Norrkoping and was back in Sweden with Djurgardens on loan recently.
Now a club official has admitted Kazan could be tempted to cash in on the 23-year-old Montenegro international to ease financial pressures – and a cut-price deal could be negotiated.
Most Popular
General director Rustem Saimanov has called the club’s cash-flow “extremely worrying” and admitted they are awaiting offers.
"We are in talks with both of them [Oliver Abildgaar and Haksabanovic] - of course, they both want to leave. But we aren't letting them go for nothing because we want some money for them. We are waiting on bids.”
Quoted in the Daily Record he adds: “Our budget has halved. I regard myself as being in a crisis management role.
"Everyone says we have a big budget but we have big obligations. We have obligations on loans that we don’t want, but you need to repay. We thought we could sell our best players for money which we didn't get, the TV rights are down too. We budgeted for all this and got nothing.”
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.