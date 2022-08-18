Celtic: Club awaits winger bids after Scottish champions linked

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou has already dealt with the Russian club in the past, bringing Carl Starfelt to the cinch Premiership last summer and has been linked with the latest Swedish-born player at the club with reports the Scottish champions have watched the winger several times.

Haksabanovic is keen to leave a year after joining the club for £6m from Norrkoping and was back in Sweden with Djurgardens on loan recently.

Now a club official has admitted Kazan could be tempted to cash in on the 23-year-old Montenegro international to ease financial pressures – and a cut-price deal could be negotiated.

General director Rustem Saimanov has called the club’s cash-flow “extremely worrying” and admitted they are awaiting offers.

"We are in talks with both of them [Oliver Abildgaar and Haksabanovic] - of course, they both want to leave. But we aren't letting them go for nothing because we want some money for them. We are waiting on bids.”

Quoted in the Daily Record he adds: “Our budget has halved. I regard myself as being in a crisis management role.