Celtic closing in on deal to sign striker, Rangers star insists he wants to remain at Ibrox, Steven Gerrard cuts down Newcastle United talk - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

It's Friday and that means we’re just a day away from the next set of fixtures in Scotland’s top flight, and what a weekend of football we have ahead of us.

The biggest game in the country is arguably taking place at Pittodrie with Aberdeen desperate for a victory after a run of no victories in ten games has left them at the wrong end of the table. They go up against a Hibs side looking to get back to winning ways following last weekend’s stunning upset at the hands of Dundee United.

Rivals Hearts look to maintain their undefeated start to the campaign with a home meeting against Dundee, while United look to follow up on that win at Easter Road with the visit of Motherwell.

Celtic host St Johnstone looking to close the gap at the top before Rangers travel to St Mirren on Sunday. And Ross County host Livingston in the Highlands.

1. Celtic closing in on Maeda Celtic are looking to recruit a second signing from the J League this season in form of Yokohama F Marinos forward Daizen Maeda as Ange Postecoglou eyes reunion with forward. (The Times) Photo: Simon Holmes Photo Sales

2. Gerrard questions VAR Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes VAR should have given his team even greater assistance than it did in their crucial 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox. (The Scotsman) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Ange patience with centre-backs Ange Postecoglou says he will not judge new centre-backs Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers on the first part of their Celtic career, admitting they have been thrown in at the deep end. (The Scotsman) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Gerrard bats away Newcastle talk Steven Gerrard battled away a question over reported interest from Newcastle United, saying he's happy and settled as Rangers manager. (BT Sport) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales