Celtic 'close to selling player' who has agreed terms with Champions League side

Celtic are understood to be close to selling defender Jozo Simunovic after the Croatian defender reportedly agreed personal terms with French side Lille.

The Ligue 1 team have been monitoring the former Dinamo Zagreb centre-back since summer last year, and are understood to have made an offer of around £5 million in June 2018, and a new bid of around £4 million last month.

Simunovic was suspended for yesterday's 7-0 win over St Johnstone, and will miss the trip to Motherwell next weekend.

But the defender could be on his way to France, if Les Dogues up their bid for the defender.

Football Insider is reporting that the two clubs just need to agree a fee before the 24-year-old swaps Glasgow for French Flanders, having already agreed to personal terms that should see the player double his weekly salary.

Simunovic has two seasons left on his contract having spent four years at Parkhead, and has made 114 appearances to date. He has played every minute of the club's Champions League campaign so far, appearing in both legs against FK Sarajevo and Nomme Kalju.

Lille boss Christophe Galtier is a big fan of the defender and has money to burn after selling Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for £72 million.