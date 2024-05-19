Celtic clinch SWPL title amid final day drama as 90th minute winner breaks Rangers hearts

SWPL season goes down to wire as Celtic come out on top

Elena Sadiku praised her Celtic side’s persistence after they secured their first-ever Scottish Women’s Premier League title with a dramatic late winner against Hibernian on the final day of the season.

Rangers looked on course to secure glory as they eased towards a 4-0 win over Partick Thistle, while the Hoops were struggling to find a breakthrough against Hibs at Celtic Park.

But Amy Gallacher popped up with a 90th-minute goal for Celtic to ensure an historic 1-0 triumph for Sadiku’s team, who finished ahead of Rangers on goal difference to complete a historic league double for the men's and women's sides.

Celtic's Amy Gallacher celebrates with the SWPL Trophy. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“This is a moment I will never forget,” said the Celtic head coach. “I’m very happy and so proud of the players. They deserve it so much. We never stop, we never stop. We really tried all the time and that’s why I’m so proud.”

Sadiku was appointed by Celtic in January following the departure of Fran Alonso to Houston Dash. The Swede is excited about the prospect of overseeing more success in Glasgow.

“I’ve been here for five months but it already feels like home,” she said. “This is a new start because I believe that as a club we can take steps forward.

“We’ve started really well but we can keep building. I’m so excited to celebrate this title and to plan for the future as well.”

Rangers still have the chance to end the season with silverware when they face Hearts in the Women’s Scottish Cup final on Sunday.