Celtic chief Dermot Desmond 'couldn't pronounce' Ange Postecoglou's name as he explains identification process

Celtic's leading shareholder Dermot Desmond (left) with former chief executive Peter Lawwell. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

But the Irish billionaire businessman is now full of praise for former chief executive Peter Lawwell’s insistence that Postecoglou should be considered as an alternative to Eddie Howe who turned the job down.

"What Peter and I did on a continuous basis is put five names on the list we feel could be the manager of Celtic,” said Desmond. “We always had a list of five.

"In this case we had a list of five and Ange was on the list.

"I had no idea who Ange was, I couldn't pronounce his name. Peter was insistent he was a person we should put on the list, that he had a great record.

"We pursued another manager (Howe) in public. He was excellent to deal with, a person of ability and integrity, I couldn't say enough good things about him.

"But, unfortunately, for personal reasons, he couldn't take up the position. That happened at 12.30 on a Thursday and I made arrangements to speak with Ange at 5 o'clock UK time.

"I should say, prior to that, I researched quite a bit about Ange and what he'd achieved, what his type of personality is. I watched that Craig Foster interview several times, that showed me his determination, integrity, passion and individualism.

"And that he was a leader, he was a general.

"I was very pleased to interview Ange."

