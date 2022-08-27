Celtic Champions League fixture dates revealed - details of Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk ties

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are in Group F of the Champions League.

Ange Postecoglou’s men were put into Group F of Europe’s premier competition alongside defending champions Real Madrid of Spain, RB Leipzig of Germany and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk.

UEFA have spent the past 36 hours fine-tuning the fixture list and Celtic supporters can now start planning their midweeks up until November.

Real Madrid will travel to Glasgow on Tuesday, September 6, with an 8pm kick-off at Celtic Park, before Celtic then head to Warsaw on Wednesday, September 14 to take on Shakhtar (5.45pm kick-off). The match is being played in Poland due to the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine.

Celtic then play away at RB Leipzig on Wednesday, October 5 (5.45pm) and then welcome the Germans back to Celtic Park on Tuesday, October 11 (8pm).

Their final two matches are against Shakhtar Donetsk at home on Tuesday, October 25 (8pm) and then a trip to Real Madrid to conclude the group on Wednesday, November 2 (5.45pm).

All matches will be broadcast live by BT Sport, who hold the rights for the tournament in the UK.