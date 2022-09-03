Celtic chalk up crushing victory over Rangers with first-half performance of highest order

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt O'Riley and Carl Starfelt celebrate Jota making it 2-0 to Celtic against Rangers.

Despite their main forward Kyogo Furuhashi suffering a shoulder injury just minutes into the match, Celtic were far too strong for their hosts, clocking up a three-goal cushion by half time.

Liel Abada sent Celtic Park into a frenzy on eight minutes, his low shot inside the penalty box evading Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin despite getting a hand to it. And Jota doubled the advantage, latching on to a fine through-ball from Matt O’Riley and then clipping the ball over the onrushing McLaughlin and into the net.

Celtic had blown away their foes with their energetic, high-tempo football and Abada added a third on 40 minutes when Abada again drilled home.

The second half was a far more even contest, but Rangers were unable to cause any damage and Ange Postecoglou’s men scored a fourth on 78 minutes when McLaughlin committed a terrible error, passing the ball straight to David Turnbull, who scored from close range.

Celtic now move on to face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League, while Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Co head to Amsterdam to take on Ajax on Wednesday.