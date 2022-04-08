Celtic CEO handling Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers deals, not 'chairman of the board' Ange Postecoglou

The manager’s focus remains on the pitch while talks go on in the background but it is Postecoglou who has the final say on all transfer business, which warrants the unusual title Desmond delivered during a Celtic TV interview.

“I think there’s recognition from the board that if you appoint someone and he has a responsibility then you should back him,” the Australian said. “When it comes to football matters then I’m the person responsible and will carry the can if things don’t go well.

“They appointed me because they believe in my vision and what I want to create. He is saying I have responsibility for those things. They support me, I can’t do it myself whether that’s recruiting players or having resources. They have put me in this position and I’m responsible for it and they are backing my vision.”

The scenario has been a success so far with Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi identified from the manager's spell in Japan, supplemented by the likes of Giorgos Giakoumakis and Joe Hart.

It’s not all down to Postecoglou – as the loan-duo negotiations from Nicholson attest – but he is the one who rubber stamps the deals.

“If I’m the one sitting here answering questions then it’s only right I’m the one making the decisions. That doesn’t mean I’m doing everything on my own. I rely on a hell of a lot of good people to give me information, provide resources and allow me to make the best decisions.

“Yeah the recruitment has been great, yeah they were my choices. But I’m doing that on the back of people’s support, information and good resources.”

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota celebrate at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou is hopeful of a positive outcome with the loan duo too. “The last thing in their minds is next year as they see the possibilities of what we can do this year. Michael is in charge of that aspect, the discussions are ongoing.

"For all of us I guarantee you that if we continue like we are with our success this year then nobody is going to be unhappy.”

