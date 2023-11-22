Celtic CEO aims ‘penalty Rangers’ dig as topic of referees and VAR addressed at club AGM

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson during the 2023 Celtic Annual General Meeting at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson could not resist having a cheeky dig at Rangers when the subject of referees and VAR was raised at the club AGM.

The annual q uestion and answer session with shareholders took place within Celtic Park on Wednesday and Nicholson did not miss his opportunity to take a pop at his Old Firm rivals when asked: “what should happen if a referee and VAR misses a key decision?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celtic CEO responded, “Penalty Rangers”, prompting loud cheers and laughter in the room, in reference to the perception among some within Scottish football that the Ibrox side are regularly beneficiaries of spot-kick awards.

The statistics so far this season show that Rangers and Celtic have been awarded six penalties each, scoring four and missing two, for an identical record, which is the most of any side in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell also got in the act when questioned over refeereeing standards in Scotland. He said: “You can probably recollect the last time a penalty was awarded against Rangers was when John Greig handled the ball. Any issue we see in any game, we will take it up.”

Rangers have not conceded a penalty in the league since January 18, 2022, when Lewis Ferguson converted for Aberdeen in what proved a 1-1 draw. Following that match, the Ibrox club wrote to the Scottish FA to express their concerns over a number of decisions made by referee Kevin Clancy.