Celtic capturing imagination of Japanese public as Hearts game gets special treatment

Japanese broadcaster DAZN has decided to show Celtic’s next match against Hearts live as excitement builds in Japan over the colony of their players now at Celtic Park.

By Peter Wales
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 3:20 pm
Celtic's Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate.

The arrivals of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi at Celtic has captured the imagination of the Japanese public, who are keen to follow the fortunes of their countrymen in Scotland, who are following in the footsteps of Japanese legend Shunsuke Nakamura.

DAZN, one of the main TV station in Japan, have picked Wednesday night’s cinch Premiership match at Tynecastle as one of their games of the day – although only Hatate is likely to play.

Maeda is travelling back to Japan following a call-up for his country’s World Cup qualifiers, while Furuhashi is sidelined by a hamstring injury. Ideguchi picked up a knock against Alloa Athletic and is doubtful, leaving box-to-box midfielder Hatate as the only one of the quartet expected to feature.

