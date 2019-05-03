Celtic captain Scott Brown explains why he lives in Edinburgh

Scott Brown has explained why he lives in Edinburgh, claiming he needs to distance himself from potential off-field drama in Glasgow.

Recently accused of stoking tensions in the city after his celebrations in the wake of Celtic’s win in the last Old Firm derby, the Parkhead captain has maintained that personal responsibility has to extend to the street.

“So you should run out and punch somebody outside the stadium?” he asked. “That’s just people taking liberties. There is no excuse for fans running on the park trying to punch someone – and that happened to me as well by the way – or people taking liberties after players win games and enjoy themselves.

“At the end of the day it’s a game of football. It’s a job for me. It’s my job to win, win big games.

“I stay in Edinburgh to try and stay away from all the football banter and stuff. Edinburgh is more Hibs and Hearts and fans of those clubs have pretty much forgotten about me – so I’m quite happy with that. I can go out, enjoy my meal and have a quiet night.

“Football has to remain in the stadium, it can’t be taken outside. The violence after games has to stop as well.”