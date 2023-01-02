Celtic captain Callum McGregor makes stark admission about performance against Rangers

Celtic captain Callum McGregor zoned in on his team’s “character” as they snatched a 2-2 against Rangers at Ibrox with a late equaliser – even as he admitted the need for such a rescue act was down to Ange Postecoglou’s men not being “quite at the races”.

However, the midfielder concluded that the outcome – in maintaining the cinch Premiership champions’ nine-point advantage at the top of the cinch Premiership table – could be deemed ultimately acceptable.

“I think in the end it was good character again from the group to keep going even though things were against us,” McGregor said. “In terms of performance levels we weren’t quite at the races, but it’s important when things are going against you, you show mental strength. We get the one chance and Kyogo [Furuhashi] does really well to finish, so it was positive in the end considering the performance.

“We started really well and our solutions in the game were good, our touch, passing tempo, all the things we talk about. Then I think we just got carried away a little bit, stopped doing the things that were getting us success, and there was a little moment where they got a press up and that changes the momentum of the game. The crowd got involved and things started to spiral from there, but it’s important when that happens to regain your composure and go again. We didn’t quite do that, probably for the rest of the game. Rangers started the second half well and got the two goals. But I’ll go back to it, it was good character at the end to make sure we came away with a result.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor exchanges words with Rangers defender Borna Barisic.

