Celtic have condemned a section of their own support for displaying “entirely inappropriate” pro-Palestine banners at Celtic Park before the weekend win over Kilmarnock.

Celtic fan group The Green Brigade hold up a banner for Palestine before the cinch Premiership match against Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Green Brigade – the ultras fan group – waved Palestinian flags alongside two large banners in the north-east corner of the stadium which read: 'Free Palestine. Victory To The Resistance!!" It came just hours after Hamas launched an attack on Israel which resulted in the death of hundreds of civilians.

The display prompted former Celtic player and Israel international Nir Bitton to hit out at the fan group, accusing them of being "brainwashed", with the now Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder adding: “Shame on you!!! Yes free Gaza from Hamas not from Israel!! Supporting terror organisation who's proudly celebrating the slaughtering of families is absolutely crazy!! Embarrassing. Most of you don't even know where Israel is!! You have zero clue about this conflict and you still act like you know everything.”

Celtic, who currently have an Israeli on their books in the shape of 22-year-old winger Liel Abada, responded on Monday evening with a strongly-worded statement distancing themselves from the Green Brigade display and insisting that such political messages are not welcome inside Parkhead.

The club statement read: "Banners displayed in a section of Celtic Park prior to Saturday's game do not represent the views of Celtic Football Club and we disassociate ourselves from them. We condemn the display of such messages at Celtic Park.

"Celtic is a football club and not a political organisation. One of our core values from inception is to be open to all regardless of race, colour, politics or creed. That is why the Club has always made clear that political messages and banners are not welcome at Celtic Park, or any match involving Celtic. At a time of loss and suffering for many, it is entirely inappropriate for any group of individuals to use Celtic Park as a vehicle for such messages.