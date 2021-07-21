Celtic break new ground with signing of Chinese midfielder

China midfielder Shen Mengyu, left, has signed for Celtic Women.

The 19-year-old, subject to international clearance, will become the first Chinese women’s footballer to play in the United Kingdom.

Mengyu is a Chinese internationalist and was in the provisional squad for the 2020 Olympics and burst to prominence after scoring at the 2018 Under-20 World Cup at the age of 17.

The move bolsters Fran Alonso’s squad ahead of the new campaign, which includes Celtic’s first foray into the Champions League.