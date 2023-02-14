Celtic braced for Carl Starfelt transfer interest as defender 'tracked' by EPL clubs

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is reportedly being tracked by English Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old Swedish international, signed from Rubin Kazan for £4million in 2021, has been in excellent form for the Hoops alongside defensive partner Cameron Carter-Vickers since returning from injury.

He missed the opening months of the season – including Celtic's entire Champions League campaign – but has been part of a defence that has conceded just two goals in their last eight fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano his form has attracted interest from English top flights clubs with a summer approach mooted, but Celtic are prepared to fight to keep him.

Celtic's Carl Starfelt is reportedly on the transfer radar of English Premier League clubs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Romano tweeted: “Celtic central defender Carl Starfelt, one to watch in the summer as Premier League clubs are following him as possible option for next window. Scottish club will try to keep him as he's considered an important player for Celtic.”