Celtic are facing the prospect of a possible approach for Ange Postecoglou amid growing reports that their treble-chasing manager is the number one candidate to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Spurs are searching for a new permanent head coach after finishing eighth in the Premier League - their worst finish in over a decade - having put former player Ryan Mason in temporary charge for the final six games following the decision to part company with Conte in March, as well as his short-term replacement Cristian Stellini just four weeks later.

Postecoglou is understood to be a serious contender for the vacancy and has remained the bookmakers’ favourite since shooting to the top of the betting market last week after previous frontrunner Arne Slot pulled out of the running by committing his future to his current club, Feyenoord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports News on Wednesday declared the Celtic boss to be the 'preferred candidate' among the Spurs hierarchy while the London Evening Standard reported that Tottenham will 'step up' their interest in the 57-year-old former Australia boss following Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Inverness.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou remains a frontrunner for the Tottenham Hostpur vacancy. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to have been 'impressed' with Postecoglou's work at Celtic both in terms of the team's high-energy attacking style as well as his track record of recruitment. Meanwhile, Spurs incoming chief football officer Scott Munn has close ties to Postecoglou having previously worked alongside his fellow Australian at the City Football Group.

Postecoglou will attempt to lead Celtic to a domestic treble at Hampden this Saturday - and his fifth trophy in two seasons - having already secured his second successive Premiership title as well as retaining the Viaplay League Cup.

Celtic fans will be understandably anxious over the prospect of one of England's biggest clubs making a move for their hugely popular figurehead, but speaking last week, Postecoglou insisted he has paid no attention to the speculation and that his full focus is on securing the treble.