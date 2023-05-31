All Sections
Celtic braced for Ange Postecoglou approach as Tottenham prepare to 'step up' interest

Tottenham Hotspur will “step up” their interest in Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou after Saturday's Scottish Cup final, according to a report.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 31st May 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:43 BST
 Comment

Spurs are searching for a new head coach after finishing eighth in the Premier League having put former player Ryan Mason in temporary charge for the final six games following the decision to part company with Antonio Conte in March, as well as his short-term replacement Cristian Stellini just four weeks later.

Postecoglou has emerged as a serious contender and is the current bookmakers favourite for the vacancy after moving towards the top of the shortlist when previous frontrunner Arne Slot committed his future to Feyenoord last week.

According to the Evening Standard, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been "impressed" with Postecoglou's work at Celtic both in terms of the team's fast-paced attacking style of play and his track record of recruitment. Meanwhile, Spurs incoming chief football officer Scott Munn has a previous relationship with his fellow Australian from their time working together at the City Group and is also said to be a big admirer.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou remains a frontrunner for the Tottenham Hostpur vacancy. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou remains a frontrunner for the Tottenham Hostpur vacancy. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
However, the report states that any approach for Postecoglou will be made after Saturday's Scottish Cup final as the 57-year-old attempts to lead Celtic to a domestic treble with victory over Inverness at Hampden having already secured his second successive Premiership title and League Cup.

Celtic fans will be understandably anxious over the prospect of losing their popular manager, but speaking last week, Postecoglou insisted he has paid no attention to speculation and that his full focus is on securing the treble.

"It doesn't [come onto my radar],” he said. “I think anyone who knows me, I've been asked about these things plenty of times, know that what's important for me is the here and now. I've never planned anything in my football career. It's not every year you get the opportuntity to win a treble. If anyone thinks I'm thinking anyhting other than that, they don't know me."

