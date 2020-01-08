Celtic braced for £30m raid by Brendan Rodgers, Rangers man on Championship club's radar, Hoops eye Polish ace, Hibs man on way out - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Rodgers eyes £30m move for Eddy

Leicester are reportedly readying a £30 million bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. Former Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is understood to be on the lookout for firepower in January and could test his former club's resolve with the offer. Man United, Chelsea, Spurs and Crystal Palace are also thought to be keen on the Frenchman. (Daily Record)

Jones on Rovers radar

Rangers winger Jordan Jones is wanted by Blackburn Rovers, according to reports. The former Kilmarnock man hasn't kicked a ball for the Gers since injuring himself in a horror challenge on Celtic defender Moritz Bauer in the first Old Firm clash of the season and has been challenged to make up for lost time by manager Steevn Gerrard. (Daily Record)

Celtic monitor Polish ace

Celtic are keeping tabs on exciting Polish striker Patryk Klimala, and could pick him up for as little as £3.4 million thanks to a release caluse in his contract. The 21-year-old still has 18 months left on his deal but has netted seven goals in 17 Ekstraklasa appearances for Jagiellonia Bialystok. (The Sun)

Hibs man wants exit

Jack Ross has revealed that Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell’s days at Easter Road are numbered with the on-loan Preston man unwilling to settle for a seat on the bench. Ofir Marciano is the current No.1 while Adam Bogdan returned late last year leaving Maxwell out of the picture. (Evening News)

Celtic beat West Ham to signing

Celtic have reportedly beaten West Ham to the signature of teenager winger Bruno Davidson. The wideman is currently with Hutchison Vale but is understood to have signed a three-year deal with the champions. (Daily Record)

Mallan injury may prompt transfer business - Ross

Hibs boss Jack Ross has revealed he hopes to know “as quickly as possible” the severity of Stevie Mallan’s knee injury, admitting it could influence his transfer window activity. (Evening News)

Hearts finally get Sievers

Hannover 96 coach Jorg Sievers has completed his move to Hearts to become manager Daniel Stendel's assistant. The 54-year-old left his job as Hannover's goalkeeping coach to join Stendel in Edinburgh on a two-and-a-half-year contract. (Evening News)

Dons tie up McGeouch signing

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland on a two-and-a-half year deal. The 26-year-old followed Jack Ross to Wearside in the summer of 2018 but has fallen out of favour under new Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson. (Various)

Dons eye up Kennedy

Aberdeen have ramped up their interest in St Johnstone’s out-of-contract star man Matty Kennedy and could make an move to sign the former Everton and Kilmarnock winger on a pre-contract. (Press and Journal)