Celtic boss reluctant to offer Callum McGregor return timescale

Callum McGregor suffered a facial injury in the Scottish Cup win over Alloa. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Scotland international was substituted in Saturday's 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Alloa following a clash with Adam King.

Celtic face Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night before home games against Dundee United and Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Boss Postecoglou said: "I don't put timeframes, I am not in the medical profession.

"It kind of confuses me sometimes when people start talking about games and who is going to be available for certain games. At the moment all we are just concerned with is Callum McGregor the person.

"This is not just about football, he has had a significant injury. We just want to make sure he recovers and he feels good."

Postecoglou added: "Callum is the type of character who will be itching to get back out there but first of all we look after the person's health and make sure they recover well and in terms of when he gets back to training or playing, that will be guided by the medical professionals.

"It wasn't just concussion, he obviously got a significant facial injury.

"We will give him the time he needs to recover and be guided by the medical professionals on that and by Callum himself."