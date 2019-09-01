Celtic boss Neil Lennon has say on transfer deadline day and hints at signings

Have your say

Neil Lennon admits Celtic could be busy on transfer deadline day if the opportunities present themselves.

He had just watched his side defeat rivals Rangers 2-0 with a trio of his summer signings impressing in defence.

Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes scored to hand the Parkhead side a three-point lead going into the international break.

Lennon is now hopeful he can add players on Monday having recently signed Moritz Bauer, who came off the bench for his debut, and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

It has been reported the club are on the verge of signing Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock with Jack Hendry and Calvin Miller going the other way.

He said: “Yep, hopefully. I can’t predict anything but you just never know.

“Deals come and go very, very quickly, and if there’s anything to be done then we’ll do it.”

