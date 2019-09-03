Celtic boss Neil Lennon has ‘no interest’ in Rangers’ Ryan Kent deal

Neil Lennon insists that Rangers decision to fork out £7.5 million to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool in the final hours of the transferwindow is of “no interest whatsoever” to him.

The Celtic manager suggested that had he been in Rangers boss Steven Gerrard’s position, he would also have sanctioned such a deal. And Lennon said he believes it would have taken place regardless of Rangers’ 2-0 defeat in Sunday’s Old Firm game.

However, Lennon’s only focus on deadline day was the transfer activity of his own club, which he says has come out of the window “strongly”.

A £2.2m deal for Kilmarnock full-back Greg Taylor took the champions’ spending over the summer to almost £15m, with 11 players added to the squad, while 13 left.

Lennon said: “We’ve no interest whatsoever in what Rangers are doing – well I certainly don’t, especially off the back of a great performance and a great win. Although all it is is three points and a big psychological lift. Four games in it’s been a very good start, but that’s all it is.

“I can’t control what other teams do… who they bring in or what they spend. But we control what we do and I’m pretty happy.”