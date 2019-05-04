Celtic boss Neil Lennon ‘disappointed’ after McInnes targeted by chant

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said he was “disappointed to say the least” that his Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes was not only banned from the dug-out for yesterday’s title-winning tussle at Pittodrie but was again subjected to the sectarian song that provoked his gesture in the recent Scottish Cup semi-final.

McInnes was forced to watch the match from the stand after being given a two-match touchline ban (one game suspended) after being sent off for gesticulating at Celtic fans during last month’s last-four clash at Hampden.

“I am disappointed for Derek, because I know what a great guy he is,” said Lennon, the interim Celtic boss. “He is a great football man with great integrity and I am sorry he wasn’t in the dugout today. I am a huge admirer of what he has done this year, and what he has done previously.”

It took until the 65th minute for the Celtic fans to dust down the chant that refers to Derek McInnes as a “sad orange b*****d” and it is understood that Aberdeen were intent on raising the issue with the match delegate at Pittodrie but the man in the firing line said he was not hopeful that any action would be taken.

McInnes, who used to play for Rangers, said: “I just got asked there if I heard it [the chant]. Of course, I heard it – I have been hearing it for years. The question should be ‘are other people hearing it?’. It is not going to change: the biggest surprise would be if I hadn’t heard it.

“It is what it is. I think there has been a missed opportunity to send out the right message. I served my punishment today and I will be glad to get back into the dugout next week.”