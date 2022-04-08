Celtic boss coy on Kyogo Furuhashi return: 'I have a lot of plans, mate'

The Japanese forward has not been available since limping out of the Boxing Day win over St Johnstone but though declared fit, was posted missing for last week’s Old Firm triumph over Rangers.

Postecoglou has the same squad available for the last pre-split Premiership match, against St Johnstone at Parkhead, which mean only James Forrest is definitely missing and though Furuhashi is in his plans he quipped: “I have a lot of plans mate. That’s one of them. It depends how everything goes. He is available and will be in the squad and we will see how it goes from there.

"James Forrest won’t be right for [Saturday], we hope to work him through for next week. Everyone else is fit and available.”

Including the popular forward for the run-in would add gloss to a positive spell for Celtic as they aim to regain the Premiership title from Rangers, and extend their lead over their Glasgow rivals further, for at least 24 hours, this weekend.

"Excitement levels are at the same place as seven days ago. We have an important game against St Johnstone, a tough game as they all are at this time of year and we have to prepare ourselves right and make sure we can be the best we can be. When we have done that the last few months we have got the result we wanted,” Postecoglou added.

“So there’s no greater excitement than last week. We understand it’s the final stretch and we have to make sure we’re ready for every challenge.”

