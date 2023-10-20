The Belgian has pitched up at Ibrox with his team already seven points behind the champions and with the sides not due to meet again in league action until the end of the year. Clement will become the sixth Rangers manager to take on Rodgers in the derby come December 30 and the Celtic boss says he will treat this changing of the guard as he has every other new Ibrox appointment.

He said: “I never worry about anything outside of me. My focus is layered towards our club, our performances and our results. That’s all I focus on. Of course, I’m aware (that Clement has been appointed) and I don’t know the new manager that’s gone in there. But I’ve had it here before with a number of Rangers managers and it’s still the same focus on Celtic. We don’t play them until later on in any case.”

